Symphony orchestras from around the country hit right note in city

Symphony orchestras from around the country are gathering in Shanghai for the "Symphony of The Time" showcase, during which 22 symphony and Chinese music concerts will be presented through to the middle of December.

Organized by the Central Publicity Department's art and cultural bureau and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the showcase features signature works and commissioned original compositions by the troupes, as well as some Western classics.

The performance series started with a symphonic poem "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" presented by Shanghai Symphony Orchestra at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on Saturday evening.

Composed by Zhao Lin, music director of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the work was inspired by an ancient painting from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), a grand landscape that also includes detailed scenes of the daily life of people.

Zhao described the piece as a gift to China's traditional culture in the form of symphony with traditional Chinese instruments.

On Sunday evening, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra is joining young violinist Lin Ruifeng to perform Schubert's "Rosamunde Overture" and "Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Major" under the baton of conductor Sun Yifan.

Other participating troupes include: Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra, China National Symphony Orchestra, Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, China National Traditional Orchestra, China Broadcast National Orchestra, and the Suzhou Chinese Orchestra.