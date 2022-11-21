Film version of "Where the Crawdads Sing" hits Chinese cinemas

Produced by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and based on the best-selling novel, the film version of "Where the Crawdads Sing" is set to hit cinemas across China.

Ti Gong

"Where the Crawdads Sing," an American suspense film adapted from Delia Owens' 2018 best-selling mystery novel will hit cinemas across China on November 25.

With two slowly intertwined timelines, the film centers on a woman who raises herself in the wild marshes after she is abandoned by her family. Unexpectedly the woman with a traumatic childhood becomes a prime suspect in the murder of a young man from the nearby town.

The woman who used to lead an isolated life in the wildness has to prove her innocence. During the process, many hidden secrets are uncovered.

The film is produced by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and directed by Olivia Newman. Narrated in the poetic and stunning landscapes of Carolina, the film also explores the power and resilience of nature.

British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was nominated for the 78th Golden Globe Awards for the British drama series "Normal People," plays the leading role.

Inspired by the tough growth of the marsh girl, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, a big fan of the original novel also penned and sang the song "Carolina" for the movie.

Ti Gong