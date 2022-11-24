Xu Zhong conducts Mahler's Symphony No.3 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center

The show is a collaboration between the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House Chorus.

Conductor Xu Zhong is leading the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House Chorus to perform Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 3, at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 8.

Created between 1893 and 1896, Symphony No. 3 has been described as a "marathon work." The first movement itself lasts for 30 minutes, while the whole symphony has a length of 100 minutes.

Ti Gong

The Austrian composer held the baton himself for the debut of Symphony No. 3 in Germany in 1902, and built the fame for the masterpiece.

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center has already staged seven of Mahler's nine symphony works. This will be the first time Symphony No. 3 meets audiences at the art center.

Mezzo-soprano Zhu Huiling and the Spring Children's Choir will also join the performance. Members of the Spring Children's Choir are students from primary and middle schools in Shanghai.

Music lovers often find Mahler's compositions filled with philosophical thinking and affection for life and nature. Conductor Xu thinks a young and energetic orchestra can balance the heaviness in Mahler's work. The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra was established in 2016.

Ti Gong

Performance info:

Date: December 8, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area