﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Xu Zhong conducts Mahler's Symphony No.3 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
The show is a collaboration between the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House Chorus.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0

Conductor Xu Zhong is leading the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Opera House Chorus to perform Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 3, at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 8.

Created between 1893 and 1896, Symphony No. 3 has been described as a "marathon work." The first movement itself lasts for 30 minutes, while the whole symphony has a length of 100 minutes.

Xu Zhong conducts Mahler's Symphony No.3 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Ti Gong

Conductor Xu Zhong

The Austrian composer held the baton himself for the debut of Symphony No. 3 in Germany in 1902, and built the fame for the masterpiece.

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center has already staged seven of Mahler's nine symphony works. This will be the first time Symphony No. 3 meets audiences at the art center.

Mezzo-soprano Zhu Huiling and the Spring Children's Choir will also join the performance. Members of the Spring Children's Choir are students from primary and middle schools in Shanghai.

Music lovers often find Mahler's compositions filled with philosophical thinking and affection for life and nature. Conductor Xu thinks a young and energetic orchestra can balance the heaviness in Mahler's work. The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra was established in 2016.

Xu Zhong conducts Mahler's Symphony No.3 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center
Ti Gong

The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra

Performance info:

Date: December 8, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     