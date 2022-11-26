﻿
Chinese pop singers hit high notes at radio gala

Outstanding Chinese pop singers and bands were honored at the 29th Chinese Top Ten Music Awards, which was hosted at Haikou, Hainan Province, on Friday evening.
The stars light up the night.

Outstanding Chinese pop singers and bands were honored at the 29th Chinese Top Ten Music Awards, which was hosted at Haikou, Hainan Province, on Friday evening.

The music awards of Radio Shanghai has been developed into a cultural brand of the city since its establishment in 1993.

Yesterday's gala was broadcast to global audience through more than 30 radio stations and streaming platforms.

Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang, also known as G.E.M. (center), was awarded most influential Asian singer.

Chinese mainland singer Li Ronghao and Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang, also known as G.E.M., were awarded most influential Asian singers.

Li also garnered the best male singer award while Zhou Bichang took the best female singer award. Mainland singing band Teens in Times and rock band The LifeJourney were also honored.

The singers performed their new hit songs at the gala on the beach and interacted with fans.

Chinese mainland singing band Teens in Times.

Since 2011, the awards has also launched a charity program to light up dreams of children in remote mountain villages.

Singer Huang Ling shared her recent experience of teaching and performance with kids in Guizhou Province.

Singer Huang Ling performs.

Huang Ling has recently performed for kids in Guizhou Province in a charity program of the Chinese Top Ten Music Awards.

The charity program at a primary school in Anshun, Guizhou Province

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
