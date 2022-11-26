Original Peking Opera opens curtains for children

Wanping Theater is staging original Peking Opera "The Heroic Hymn of Liangzhou Verse" for children.

The original immersive play of the theater is inspired by a Tang Dynasty poem of Wang Han. It pays tribute to the heroism and patriotism of ancient Chinese soldiers who spend many years protecting the frontier fortress of the country.

It is the second attempt of the theater to spread the charm of traditional Chinese culture among youngsters, following the success of "The Fun of Carp and Lotus in Summer," an original fairy tale with rich elements of Peking and Kunqu operas.

The play features a simple storyline and distinctive artistic styles of Peking Opera in its characters, costumes and props. It provides an insight into the glamour of ancient Chinese poems and the lives of people living in Tang Dynasty.

Children also have 30 minutes to interact with performers to learn more about history and the theatrical art.