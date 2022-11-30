﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Individual-hometown relation discussed in stage play

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
Director Lu Xiaoping's stage play "Hometown" is greeting Shanghai audiences at Theater Young. The play is a tribute to famed Chinese writer Lu Xun's 1921 novel of the same name.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0

Director Lu Xiaoping's stage play "Hometown" is greeting Shanghai audiences at Theater Young this weekend.

Presented by Nanjing University's student troupe, the play is a tribute to famed Chinese writer Lu Xun's 1921 novel of the same name.

In Lu Xun's "Hometown," a man makes a visit to his old hometown, and finds that "an invisible high wall" has grown between himself and his old acquaintances. The story discusses artificial divisions among people due to class differences, the persistence of memory, the painfulness of disconnection from the past, and the dilemma of intellectuals who must turn their attention away from the past and face present reality.

Individual-hometown relation discussed in stage play
Ti Gong

"Hometown" is a tribute to famed Chinese writer Lu Xun's 1921 novel of the same name.

The play sets its background in a southern China village. University students Li Xin and Li Feifei pay a visit to their hometown village and encounter conflicts with their family members and villagers who are trapped by traditional behaviors.

"The play is about individuals' relationships with their hometowns as well as the pursuit of personal value," said director Lu, who is also a professor at Nanjing University.

Lu said audiences can bear these two questions in mind when watching the play: Are residents in small villages still living a meager spiritual life? How is the living status of modern intellectuals compared to Lu Xun's time?

Individual-hometown relation discussed in stage play
Ti Gong

The play is about individuals' relationships with their hometowns and the pursuit of personal value.

Playwright Gao Ziwen said this play is more like a comedy rather than a tragedy.

"If you look at the story from a higher angle, the difficulties and suffering the characters encounter are not worth mentioning," he said. "I don't want to mold heroes or tyrants. I just want to describe some kinds of people I see in my life. I write down their love, hatred and awkwardness. Their awkwardness could happen to us too."

Performance info

Dates: December 2-3, 7:30pm

Tickets: 100-480 yuan

Venue: Theater Young

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     