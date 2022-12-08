Fassbinder's science fiction adapted into stage play

The New Youth Group, an independent troupe Li Jianjun established in 2011, is staging a play adapted from German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder's science fiction film.

Director Li Jianjun's stage play "World on a Wire," an adaptation of German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder's science fiction film, is making its Shanghai debut at Theater Young this week.

Presented by Beijing-based independent troupe New Youth Group, an independent troupe Li established in 2011, the play is adapted from Fassbinder's 1973 screen creation of the same name.

The film is based on the 1964 novel "Simulacron-3" by Daniel F. Galouye, focusing on sophistic and philosophical aspects of the human mind, simulation, and the role of scientific research.

Ti Gong

The protagonist, Stiller, is an engineer employed to create an artificial world like his own. One day, he discovers that his own world is also a virtual one, with himself being an electronic component.

The film showcases people's fear and anxiety during the Cold War era as well as their expectations for the future.

Li watched Fassbinder's "World on a Wire" in 2000 and was impressed by the triple space design and the ideas about technological cybernetics in such an early film.

Li said the relationship between humans and technology has been a topic of his concern for years. His own experience and life status motivated him to make this adaptation.

Ti Gong

When presenting the story in the theater, Li put two green screens on the stage and changed scenes with the help of projecting and keying techniques.

"World on a Wire" premiered at the Wuzhen Theater Festival last year. Some audiences compared it to the movie "The Truman Show."

Performance info:



Date: December 9-10, 7:30pm; December 11, 2pm

Tickets: 100-480 yuan

Venue: Theater Young (YOUNG剧场)

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd (控江路1155号)