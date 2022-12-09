Chinese actress Tang Wei receives multiple film prizes in South Korea

It has been a big year for Chinese actress Tang Wei with multiple awards at major film festivals in South Korea for her impressive performance in "Decision to Leave."

It has been a big year for Chinese actress Tang Wei with multiple awards at major film festivals in South Korea for her impressive performance in "Decision to Leave."

The suspense romance film by Park Chan-wook will also represent South Korea in the competition for the best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards next year.

Tang was the first foreign actress honored as the Best Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Chunsa Film Art Awards and the Buil Film Awards.

At Friday's awards ceremony of the 58th Daejong Film Awards, Tang missed best actress award but the film was named the best film.

Tang's portrayal of a mysterious Chinese woman who is suspected of murdering her husband has received praise from both critics and audiences. Many viewers have been captivated by the character's glamour and subtlety of emotions.

According to Weibo netizen "strawberry sweetheart," he has viewed the movie several times, and Tang's acting has truly added a special flavor to the movie.

Director Park, known for award-winning pictures "Old Boy" and "The Handmaiden" is adept at exploring the struggles, hidden desires and dilemmas of characters. "Decision to Leave" also won him the best director award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

A graduate from the directing department of the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing, the actress rose to overnight fame from Ang Lee's "Lust, Caution," a drama film based on Eileen Chang's short novel. Set to the backdrop of 1940s Shanghai, Tang plays a college student who fails to assassinate a ruthless and powerful political figure after falling in love with him.

She won the best actress award at South Korea's Baeksang Art Awards 11 years ago for "Late Autumn," in which she depicts a prisoner who has a three-day romance with a stranger. Through the film she got to know South Korean filmmaker Kim Tae-yong, who became her husband in 2014.