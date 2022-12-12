New documentary sheds fresh perspective on work, happiness in China

SMG releases the new documentary "Aspiring Jobs in China," focusing on the lives of eight laborers across the country with a unique perspective on work and happiness.

Shanghai Media Group's documentary series "Aspiring Jobs in China" will start to air on Dragon TV and BesTV on Tuesday.

The four-episode series centers on the life of eight laborers and their career options. The laborers include a test pilot, a wildlife protector, a lorry driver, a speech therapist and a conductor. They give their own interpretation of the meaning and value of their jobs from varied perspectives.

According to producer Zhao Peng, the documentary provides an insight into the laborers' virtues like diligence, self-motivation and perseverance, which support them to bravely pursue their dreams.

Some of the positions in the documentary are fresh to the audience. In the eyes of Zhou Quan, deputy director of SMG's Documentary Center, the emergence of some new jobs also reflect the rapid development of society and people's new demands for a better life.

It took director Qin Bo around 200 days to shoot the documentary. The crew followed the lives of the laborers and recorded many touching moments about how they faced different challenges.