New documentary sheds fresh perspective on work, happiness in China

SMG releases the new documentary "Aspiring Jobs in China," focusing on the lives of eight laborers across the country with a unique perspective on work and happiness.
The four-episode documentary series centers on eight laborers' life and career options.

Shanghai Media Group's documentary series "Aspiring Jobs in China" will start to air on Dragon TV and BesTV on Tuesday.

The four-episode series centers on the life of eight laborers and their career options. The laborers include a test pilot, a wildlife protector, a lorry driver, a speech therapist and a conductor. They give their own interpretation of the meaning and value of their jobs from varied perspectives.

According to producer Zhao Peng, the documentary provides an insight into the laborers' virtues like diligence, self-motivation and perseverance, which support them to bravely pursue their dreams.

Some of the positions in the documentary are fresh to the audience. In the eyes of Zhou Quan, deputy director of SMG's Documentary Center, the emergence of some new jobs also reflect the rapid development of society and people's new demands for a better life.

It took director Qin Bo around 200 days to shoot the documentary. The crew followed the lives of the laborers and recorded many touching moments about how they faced different challenges.

Some of the careers in the documentary are new to the audience.

The documentary depicts Liao Chongyang, 25, quitting his job and starting a porcelain business in Jingdezhen, southeast China's Jiangxi Province.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
