Short animated films newly interpret well-known characters from Chinese folktales

  12:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-14
"Yao-Chinese Folktales," an animated short film collection, will start to air on streaming platform Bilibili on January 1, featuring eight Chinese fantasy stories.
Eight stories, inspired by well-known characters from traditional Chinese literature works, will offer a new interpretation of "yao," a demon or monster in Chinese.

"Yao-Chinese Folktales," an animated short film collection, will start to air on streaming platform Bilibili on January 1.

Eight Chinese fantasy stories will be featured in the series, a collaboration between Shanghai Animated Film Studio and Bilibili.

These stories, inspired by well-known characters from traditional Chinese literature works, will offer a new interpretation of "yao," which literally means demon or monster in Chinese.

The sequences shot in 4K blend diverse elements of Chinese culture and arts, such as paper-cutting and watercolor painting.

According to Chen Lianhua, director of short film "Ship Down the Well," it took them a month to shoot vivid materials for a 90-second sequence.

Additionally, the films also reflect the their directors' imagination and exploration of the universe as well as unknown fields.

The artistic sequences shot in 4K blend diverse elements of Chinese culture and arts, such as paper-cutting and watercolor painting.

"She Wolf"

"Fly Me to the Earth"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
