Short animated films newly interpret well-known characters from Chinese folktales
"Yao-Chinese Folktales," an animated short film collection, will start to air on streaming platform Bilibili on January 1.
Eight Chinese fantasy stories will be featured in the series, a collaboration between Shanghai Animated Film Studio and Bilibili.
These stories, inspired by well-known characters from traditional Chinese literature works, will offer a new interpretation of "yao," which literally means demon or monster in Chinese.
The sequences shot in 4K blend diverse elements of Chinese culture and arts, such as paper-cutting and watercolor painting.
According to Chen Lianhua, director of short film "Ship Down the Well," it took them a month to shoot vivid materials for a 90-second sequence.
Additionally, the films also reflect the their directors' imagination and exploration of the universe as well as unknown fields.