Short animated films newly interpret well-known characters from Chinese folktales

"Yao-Chinese Folktales," an animated short film collection, will start to air on streaming platform Bilibili on January 1, featuring eight Chinese fantasy stories.

These stories, inspired by well-known characters from traditional Chinese literature works, will offer a new interpretation of "yao," which literally means demon or monster in Chinese.

The sequences shot in 4K blend diverse elements of Chinese culture and arts, such as paper-cutting and watercolor painting.

According to Chen Lianhua, director of short film "Ship Down the Well," it took them a month to shoot vivid materials for a 90-second sequence.

Additionally, the films also reflect the their directors' imagination and exploration of the universe as well as unknown fields.