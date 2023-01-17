Spring Festival and Lantern Festival celebrated in shikumen lanes

Rabbit-shaped lanterns and art works are on display at The INLET, where a lantern festival and a series of celebrative activities are held to welcome the Spring Festival.

Ti Gong

Seventy-eight rabbits have hidden themselves in the eight shikumen (stone-gate) house lanes at The INLET, where a lantern exhibition and a series of celebrative activities are held to welcome the Spring Festival.

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. This year's Spring Festival starts on Sunday, while the Lantern Festival falls on February 5, marking the final day of the traditional Chinese New Year celebrations.

Apart from the specially designed rabbit-shaped lanterns, The INLET has attentively decorated its eight lanes that connect 66 shikumen houses with rabbit-themed light and projecting facilities, as well as art works.

Ti Gong

The rabbits are given different names like "lucky rabbit," "reunion rabbit" and "healthy rabbit," bearing best wishes for visitors in the festival season.

A New Year's fair will be held on February 3-5, during which traditional handcrafts and innovative gifts and products will be put on display.

Visitors will also be invited to take part in lane games, as well as traditional new year activities like writing Spring Festival couplets and poem reciting.

Ti Gong

Info



Lantern Exhibition

Date: through February 5, free entry

New Year' Fair

Date: February 3-5, 12am-7pm

Venue: The INLET (今潮8弄)

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd (四川北路武进路口)