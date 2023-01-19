﻿
TV channels to air nightly galas during the holiday

Shanghai residents will be entertained with nighttime galas on several channels throughout the seven-day Spring Festival holiday.
This year, there will be a themed gala every evening during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Families in China have a long-standing custom of getting together over the Lunar New Year holiday for sumptuous reunion feasts and watching Spring Festival galas.

This year, people in Shanghai can enjoy a gala evening throughout the holiday.

Dragon TV will use augmented reality (AR) technology to create stunning visuals that will be broadcast on January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year. The topic will be young people's expectations and wishes in the Year of the Rabbit.

There will be a total of five galas on the City Channel, with diverse presentations such as singing, dance, performing arts, cuisine, traditional Chinese opera, and regional dialects.

The gala on January 23 will feature performances by local TV anchors. They will sing nostalgic ballads and pop songs in addition to paying tribute to iconic Chinese martial arts TV shows based on classic literary works by Louis Cha.

TV anchors, clad in ancient-style Chinese costume, will sing theme song from classic martial arts series on City Channel.

They will also express their gratitude to the migrant labourers who spent many years building the city.

Genuine Shanghai specialties such as lamb from Chongming District, rice cake, and liquor-soaked crabs from Songjiang District will be featured at the gala on January 24.

Inheritors of famous Chinese cuisines will be asked to demonstrate their culinary abilities and tell the audience the stories behind each of the dishes.

On January 25, local performers will come together to perform representative pieces of ballet, acrobatics, and instrumental music.

Expats and Internet celebrities will participate in a dialect competition on January 26.

Artists from traditional Chinese operas will strive to reinterpret the allure of traditional theatre on the evening of the Lantern Festival.

Local performing artists will demonstrate their talents in martial arts, acrobatics and instruments.

Stories of well-known Chinese dishes will be shared with the audience.

Little actors who are adept in Shanghai dialect will talk about their experiences learning the dialect.

News Channel will look at the beauty of the city's different blocks in a seven-part special called "Next Station."

The program, "Police," will also feature heartwarming tales about the efforts and toil of officers during a special period of time.

On Docu TV, you can watch excellent documentaries including "The Forever Walk: China," "Sweet China," and "New Year Paintings."

"Next Station" will display the charm of Shanghai's blocks.

The local police officers' work and lives are recorded in the program "Police."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
