'Full River Red' or 'The Wandering Earth II,' which do you like better? Let's listen to the locals

China's film box office revenue reached nearly 6.76 billion yuan (US$998.5 million) during the weeklong Spring Festival holiday this year, making for the second-highest gross figures for the holiday to date.

The top earners included the twist-filled hit "Full River Red" and the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," which raked in about 2.61 billion yuan and 2.16 billion yuan, respectively.

The spy thriller "Hidden Blade," which starred Hong Kong actor Tony Leung and mainland heartthrob Wang Yibo, was also popular with movie lovers.

Shine reporters interviewed some Shanghai locals about their opinions on these most popular festive movies. Let's see what they had to say!