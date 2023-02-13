﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Main line-up at the 73rd Berlin film festival

AFP
  15:47 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0
The 73rd Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, starts on Thursday with new movies from around the world screening in the main showcase.
AFP
  15:47 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0

The 73rd Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, starts on Thursday with new movies from around the world screening in the main showcase.

Nineteen pictures will vie for the Golden and Silver Bear prizes at the 11-day event, with a jury led by US actor Kristen Stewart.

Sixteen of the features in the main showcase are world premieres and one is a feature debut.

Six of the movies in the competition are by women and three of the directors identify as non-binary.

The Berlinale Special section features other notable films that will have gala screenings.

Here are their titles, directors and production countries.

Main line-up at the 73rd Berlin film festival
AFP

Workers install a banner depicting the Berlinale bear on the Berlinale Palast facade, six days ahead of the film festival opening, in Berlin, Germany, on February 10.

Main competition

"20.000 especies de abejas" (20,000 Species of Bees), Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren (Spain)

"Art College 1994", Liu Jian (China)

"Bai Ta Zhi Guang" (The Shadowless Tower), Zhang Lu (China)

"Bis ans Ende der Nacht" (Till the End of the Night), Christoph Hochhaeusler (Germany)

"BlackBerry", Matt Johnson with Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Cary Elwes (Canada)

"Disco Boy", Giacomo Abbruzzese with Franz Rogowski (France/Italy/Poland/Belgium)

"Le grand chariot" (The Plough), Philippe Garrel with Louis Garrel, Esther Garrel, Lena Garrel (France/Switzerland)

"Ingeborg Bachmann – Reise in die Wueste (Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey into the Desert), Margarethe von Trotta with Vicky Krieps (Switzerland/Austria/Germany/Luxembourg)

"Irgendwann werden wir uns alles erzaehlen" (Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything), Emily Atef (Germany)

"Limbo", Ivan Sen with Simon Baker and Rob Collins (Australia)

"Mal Viver" (Bad Living), Joao Canijo (Portugal/France)

"Manodrome", John Trengove with Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Odessa Young (Britain/US)

"Music", Angela Schanelec (Germany/France/Serbia)

"Past Lives", Celine Song (US)

"Roter Himmel" (Afire), Christian Petzold with Thomas Schubert, Paula Beer (Germany)

"Sur l'Adamant" (On the Adamant), Nicolas Philibert (France/Japan)

"The Survival of Kindness", Rolf de Heer (Australia)

"Suzume", Makoto Shinkai (Japan)

"Totem", Lila Aviles (Mexico/Denmark/France)

Berlinale Special

"Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker", Alex Gibney with Boris Becker (Britain/US)

"Golda", Guy Nattiv with Helen Mirren, Camille Cottin, Liev Schreiber (Britain)

"Kiss the Future", Nenad Cicin-Sain (US/Ireland)

"L'ultima notte di Amore" (Last Night of Amore), Andrea Di Stefano (Italy)

"Seneca" (Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes), Robert Schwentke with John Malkovich, Louis Hofmann, Geraldine Chaplin (Germany/Morocco)

"She Came to Me", Rebecca Miller with Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim, Anne Hathaway (US)

"Sonne und Beton" (Sun and Concrete), David Wnendt (Germany)

"Superpower" Sean Penn, Aaron Kaufman with Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky (US)

"TAR", Todd Field with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noemie Merlant (US)

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Celine
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     