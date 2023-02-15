﻿
Shanghai's dance center awakes with 'Awakening'

Describing a woman's self-healing journey by creating a modern "Alice's wonderland", Guangdong Song and Dance Theater's "Awakening" will meet Shanghai audiences this weekend.
The Shanghai International Dance Center is attracting its audiences back with a handful of selected dance productions presented by domestic troupes and their promising choreographers.

Leading the program list is Guangdong Song and Dance Theater's dance drama "Awakening," which will meet Shanghai audiences this weekend.

Describing an urban woman's self-healing journey by creating a dual world of reality and mentality, "Awakening" reminds people of a contemporary version of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."

The four acts of the dance drama are named after the four seasons. Heroine Xiyi wonders, explores, strengthens herself and eventually relieves with the alternation of the four seasons.

According to the creators, Xiyi is the reflection of modern people living in the hustle and bustle of urban life. Apart from Xiyi, other characters in the performance are all reflections of her inner world and imagination.

"Awakening" made its world premiere in Europe in 2019 at the Macedonian National Theater. It then visited countries, including Albania, Serbia and Slovakia.

The Shanghai performances will feature upgraded costumes and stage design.

The Shanghai International Dance Center says "Awakening" bears its hope and yearning for the return of a prosperous performing art market, as well as people's confidence in future life.

Other recommended shows to be staged at the dance center are the 7th YAP Festival performance series, which includes works like "Pre-Show," "Mobius," "The Sea," "Mushroom," and "Hommage."

The Shanghai Dance Theater's young choreographers He Junbo and Zhang Zhenguo will discuss young people's confusion, passion and sincerity in "The Realm."

Dancers and choreographers from the Jin Xing Dance Theater will also showcase their self-exploration and communication with the world in "Sketches of Life."

Performance info

Dates: February 17-18, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
