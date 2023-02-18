﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Symphony showcase in tune with orchestras from around country

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:08 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
The China National Symphony Orchestra is presenting two concerts at Shangyin Opera House this weekend, featuring both Western classics and original Chinese compositions.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:08 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0

The China National Symphony Orchestra is presenting two concerts at Shangyin Opera House this weekend, featuring both Western classics and original Chinese compositions.

Under the baton of conductor Li Xincao, the symphony orchestra will perform Wagner's "Tannhauser Overture" on Saturday, which is followed by Shostakovich's "Chamber Symphony in C minor" and Brahms' "Symphony No. 4 in E minor."

On Sunday, original Chinese symphonic compositions will be featured, including "Ode to The Land," which describes the magnificence and beauty of the motherland with musical notes.

The two concerts serve as part of the "Symphony of The Time" showcase, which is organized by the Central Publicity Department's art and cultural bureau and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Symphony showcase in tune with orchestras from around country
Ti Gong

The China National Symphony Orchestra.

The showcase, which kicked off last November, gathers symphony orchestras from around the country to perform their signature works, commissioned compositions, as well as Western classics.

The showcase was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai last December. Some 18 concerts got rescheduled, and China National Symphony Orchestra's performances this weekend mark the return of the showcase.

Apart from the China National Symphony Orchestra, other participating troupes include: Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra, Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, China National Traditional Orchestra, China Broadcast National Orchestra, and the Suzhou Chinese Orchestra.

The organizers have set a relatively low price – 80 yuan (US$11.65) to 120 yuan – for each ticket to attract more audiences to the quality music.

Performance info:

Date: February 18-19, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-120 yuan

Venue: Shangyin Opera House 上音歌剧院

Address: 6 Fenyang Road 汾阳路6号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     