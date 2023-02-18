Symphony showcase in tune with orchestras from around country

The China National Symphony Orchestra is presenting two concerts at Shangyin Opera House this weekend, featuring both Western classics and original Chinese compositions.

Under the baton of conductor Li Xincao, the symphony orchestra will perform Wagner's "Tannhauser Overture" on Saturday, which is followed by Shostakovich's "Chamber Symphony in C minor" and Brahms' "Symphony No. 4 in E minor."

On Sunday, original Chinese symphonic compositions will be featured, including "Ode to The Land," which describes the magnificence and beauty of the motherland with musical notes.

The two concerts serve as part of the "Symphony of The Time" showcase, which is organized by the Central Publicity Department's art and cultural bureau and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Ti Gong

The showcase, which kicked off last November, gathers symphony orchestras from around the country to perform their signature works, commissioned compositions, as well as Western classics.

The showcase was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai last December. Some 18 concerts got rescheduled, and China National Symphony Orchestra's performances this weekend mark the return of the showcase.

Apart from the China National Symphony Orchestra, other participating troupes include: Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, The National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, Guiyang Symphony Orchestra, Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, China National Traditional Orchestra, China Broadcast National Orchestra, and the Suzhou Chinese Orchestra.

The organizers have set a relatively low price – 80 yuan (US$11.65) to 120 yuan – for each ticket to attract more audiences to the quality music.

Performance info:



Date: February 18-19, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-120 yuan

Venue: Shangyin Opera House 上音歌剧院

Address: 6 Fenyang Road 汾阳路6号