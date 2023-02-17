﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
An exhibition of China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) will open on March 11 at Changjiang Theater and Wanping Theater.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:48 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

A poster for the Yueju Opera "The Butterfly Lovers"

An exhibition of China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) will open on March 11 at Changjiang Theater and Wanping Theater.

Ever since its launch in 2015, 67 outstanding small-theater experimental plays of traditional theater and young performing talent have emerged at the exhibition.

This year during the nine-day event, 13 plays chosen from 85 candidates from all over the country will be displayed, covering 11 time-honored art forms of Kunqu Opera, Peking Opera, Dianju Opera and Yuju Opera. It is also the first-time showcase of the Tibetan Opera, a national-level intangible cultural heritage on this platform.

All the performances are created by young artists with innovative ideas and new exploration of storytelling and artistry.

Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

From March 11 to 19, 13 plays covering diverse art forms such as Kunqu Opera, Peking Opera and Dianju Opera will be staged.

Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

Young artists use innovative ideas and storytelling methods to resonate with audience of today.

Although the stories are told in traditional methods of singing and dancing, many of them have new realistic thoughts on romance, marriage and the plight and true meaning of life.

The Tibetan Opera "Turandot" is a new adaptation of the classic Italian Opera. But it boasts traditional vocal art and costumes from Tibet.

Yangju Opera "A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains" tells a weird story about a famous ancient painting of the same name from the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

A stage scene from the Quju Opera "The Life of Mine"

Theater experts will also be invited to exchange ideas on the current situation and potentials of small-theater in China.

According to Gu Haohao, president of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, many talented young people have been attracted to the exhibition with new original productions. Their efforts have brought new vitality to traditional theater.

In the future, Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas will also cooperate with "Play" Magazine to collect high-quality theater scripts among youngsters.

Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

A scene from Huaiju Opera "Shadow of A Shadow"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     