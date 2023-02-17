Curtain rises on experimental traditional Chinese opera

An exhibition of China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) will open on March 11 at Changjiang Theater and Wanping Theater.

Ever since its launch in 2015, 67 outstanding small-theater experimental plays of traditional theater and young performing talent have emerged at the exhibition.

This year during the nine-day event, 13 plays chosen from 85 candidates from all over the country will be displayed, covering 11 time-honored art forms of Kunqu Opera, Peking Opera, Dianju Opera and Yuju Opera. It is also the first-time showcase of the Tibetan Opera, a national-level intangible cultural heritage on this platform.

All the performances are created by young artists with innovative ideas and new exploration of storytelling and artistry.

Although the stories are told in traditional methods of singing and dancing, many of them have new realistic thoughts on romance, marriage and the plight and true meaning of life.

The Tibetan Opera "Turandot" is a new adaptation of the classic Italian Opera. But it boasts traditional vocal art and costumes from Tibet.

Yangju Opera "A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains" tells a weird story about a famous ancient painting of the same name from the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Theater experts will also be invited to exchange ideas on the current situation and potentials of small-theater in China.

According to Gu Haohao, president of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, many talented young people have been attracted to the exhibition with new original productions. Their efforts have brought new vitality to traditional theater.

In the future, Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas will also cooperate with "Play" Magazine to collect high-quality theater scripts among youngsters.