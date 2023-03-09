﻿
Feature / Entertainment

New releases expected to revitalize film market

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:41 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
Several new home productions are set for release, further boosting the domestic film industry. Reports say China's box office earnings for 2023 have already hit 14 billion yuan.
The martial arts film "Story Wuyi Lane" combines kung fu with elements of suspense and romance.

The Chinese film market continues to thrive, with several new homegrown projects set for release after the box office successes of "The Wandering Earth II" and "Full River Red."

The martial arts film "Story Wuyi Lane," directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Kit Tsui, began its national release on March 7.

The film, which has elements of suspense and romance, is about ancient Chinese spies investigating the theft of massive amounts of gunpowder.

With stunning battle scenes and choreography, the film attempts to revive the grandeur of Chinese martial arts cinema.

New releases expected to revitalize film market

Kit Tsui, the chief director of the film.

The genre is important in conserving and spreading traditional Chinese culture, the film's chief director Kit Tsui said.

To highlight the martial arts essence, the film will also be expanded into a franchise of TV series, variety shows and entertainment facilities.

Da Peng's latest film, "Post Truth," will be released on Friday. The movie centers on a cemetery salesperson who investigates an online rumor that his client, a recently deceased young woman, was a prostitute.

Da Peng, who directed the movie and played the main character, says it was inspired by a 2020 news story about cyber violence. It took a long time for them to finalize the story and shoot the film.

New releases expected to revitalize film market

Da Peng directs and plays the leading role in "Post Truth."

New releases expected to revitalize film market

Actress Song Qian.

New releases expected to revitalize film market

A special screening of "Post Truth" in Shanghai.

Despite its comic features, the film provides insights into the growing problem of cyber violence, which may represent a threat to everyone's normal life.

The comic thriller "To Be Continued" will be released in theaters around the country on March 31.

The film, starring Fan Chengcheng and Jiang Long, is about a blogger who encounters a strange crew, which sets off a chain of events.

According to producer Yi Xiaoxing, comedy thrillers are rare in Chinese cinema. It is a new and inventive effort on their part to push the boundaries of traditional humor.

New releases expected to revitalize film market

A poster for the film "To Be Continued"

New releases expected to revitalize film market

Actor Fan Chengcheng in the film.

Tracker Dengta Data says that China's box office earnings for 2023 have already hit 14 billion yuan.

Ding Rong, a manager at Peace Cinema, said that the film market has seen a fast rebound from the effects of the pandemic, particularly with the strong backing of original contents by powerful productions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
Follow Us

