C1B2 Market has a new spring in its step

The C1B2 Market has renovated "The Central" on Nanjing Road E. with landscape plants, as well as booths offering handcrafts, food and drink, giving the historical compound a spring flavor, while at the same time boosting the city's night economy.

"The Central" is known for its 3,000 square-meter glass ceiling that connects four historical buildings – the Central Mansion, the Meilun Building, the Xinkang Building and the Huaqiao Building – all constructed between 1924 and 1930. It has become a new landmark near the Bund with boutique stores, restaurants and cultural venues.

The C1B2 Market has set up a plant installation "Island" under the center of the glass ceiling. Visitors can walk through the "Island" inspecting the rare tropical plants.

Ti Gong

The market mainly offers handcraft productions like pottery and porcelain, knitted dolls, as well as jewelry, flowers, candies, food and drink.

A bare-eye 3D digital art work "Nature Reality" by visual artist Kian Khiaban is another attraction at the market, which is presented on a L-shaped screen on the outer wall of one of the buildings.

C1B2 Market opens every Thursday to Sunday through April 2. The organizer hopes the market can help build "The Central" into a new tourism and cultural spot and add vitality to the city.

Ti Gong

Market info



Date: Through April 2, noon to 9pm from Thursday to Sunday

Venue: The Central

Address: 123 Nanjing Rd E.

Admission: Free