Orchestras to present Western classic, original Chinese compositions

Four concerts, featuring both Western classic and contemporary original Chinese compositions, are being presented by the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra at the beginning of this week.

Conductor Lu Jia is leading the NCPA Orchestra for two concerts at Pudong's Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

They will present commissioned original Chinese compositions in the first concert on Monday evening. Programs include: "Pipa Concerto No. 2" by Zhao Jiping, Chen Qigang's "Itinéraire d'une illusion," Ye Xiaogang's "The Backyard of the Village," and "From the Vessel of Ancient Souls" by Yao Chen.

The second concert on Tuesday evening features Western classics: Wagner's "Prelude to Act I from Lohengrin," and Bruckner's "Symphony No. 7 in E major."

Ti Gong

"The programs of the first concert showcase our confidence in Chinese composers and their works," said Lu, who is also the musical director of the orchestra. "They typically represent the creative style of NCPA Orchestra's commissioned compositions."

He added, "German and Austrian works are the orchestra's strong suit. Audiences can see how we exquisitely deal with these classics."

Lu will join a few musicians for an open rehearsal and Q&A session, which is open to selected audiences, before the second concert.

"We hope the public will get to know about the orchestra not only through music and performance, but also face-to-face communication," said orchestra general manager Ren Xiaolong.

Under the baton of conductor Yang Yang, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra is performing Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat Minor, and Mahler's Symphony No. 1 "Titan" in D major at Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall on Monday evening.

Established in 2009, the young orchestra's performances highlight Jiangnan (regions south of the Yangtze River) culture and crossover elements.

Ti Gong

Their second concert on Tuesday evening features original commissioned creations by Chinese composers. "Light of Asia" is a tribute to the upcoming Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou in September. It will be followed by cello concerto "Flowing Sleeves," and "Seven Episodes of West Lake" composed by Ye Xiaogang.

The four concerts are all part of the "Symphony of The Time" showcase, which is organized by the Central Publicity Department's art and cultural bureau and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Ticket prices have been set at 80 yuan (US$11.60) and 120 yuan to attract more citizens to quality music.

Performance info

National Center for the Performing Arts Orchestra





Date: March 13-14, 7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路425号







Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra

Date: March 13-14, 7:30pm

Venue: Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall 捷豹上海交响乐团音乐厅



Address: 1380 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路1380号