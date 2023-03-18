Micro-documentary series records Shanghai's urban renewal

A 100-episode micro-documentary project about urban renewal in Shanghai has been launched at the city's new cultural landmark in Xuhui District, the Zikawei Library.

The series, titled "Shenshen Buxi," which literally means the strong vitality of the city, will focus on the development and upgrading of the city's urban functions in the past years.

Through real-life stories, it will record the city's achievements and successful cases in many aspects covering housing, public space design, cultural innovation, ecology and the preservation of historical sites.

The series about the city's wisdom, warmth and charm is also expected to be developed into a cultural IP with book publication, exhibition and regular workshops.

In addition to local TV, it will also be screened at the Zikawei Library and overseas channels as well as streaming platforms later this year.

According to director Guo Jing from the Documentary Center of Shanghai Media Group, they will also tell heart-warming stories of ordinary people who are making efforts in the city's renewal.

"Urban renewal is a big and eternal topic for a city," said producer Wang Lijun. "Many cases have demonstrated Shanghai's wisdom, exploration and innovation in broadening the city's functions while preserving its history and memories."