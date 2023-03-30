﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra plays Mozart, Mahler, and Chinese compositions in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
  20:55 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0
The Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra is playing two concerts at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, with a repertoire of Mozart and Mahler, along with renown Chinese compositions.
﻿ Ma Yue
The Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra will demonstrate Mozart and Mahler's classics, as well as Chinese symphony works by renowned composers, in two concerts at Shanghai Oriental Art Center next week.

On April 3, conductor Lin Daye will lead the orchestra for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12 in A major, K. 414, and Mahler's Symphony No.5 in C-Sharp Minor.

Young pianist Rao Hao will join the performance. In 2021, 17-year-old Rao played Chopin's "First Piano Concerto" in the finals of the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw and wowed the audience. He received the fourth prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2019.

Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra plays Mozart, Mahler, and Chinese compositions in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra

On April 4, the orchestra will perform Chinese composer Ye Xiaogang's "The Backyard of the Village" and Zhang Qianyi's "My Homeland" under the baton of conductor Zhang Guoyong. Pianist Yuan Fang, Bayan player Mao Junhao and soprano Zhang Wenqin will join the performance.

In "The Backyard of the Village," Ye revived the folk song tunes he used to hear often on the Hangjiahu Plain in Zhejiang Province, showcasing the changes and reforms in China's villages.

The two concerts are part of the ongoing Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, as well as the "Symphony of The Time" showcase, which is organized by the Central Publicity Department's art and cultural bureau and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra plays Mozart, Mahler, and Chinese compositions in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Conductors Lin Daye (left) and Zhang Guoyong

Performance info:

Date: April 3-4, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-120 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area 丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
