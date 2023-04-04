﻿
Shanghai International Film Festival to be held in June

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, which will also mark the 30th anniversary of its launch, will take place from June 9 to 18.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards Ceremony is a spectacular event.

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, to be held from June 9 to 18, will also mark the 30th anniversary of its launch.

The festival, one of the most influential international film events in China, will feature screenings of a number of outstanding films from around the world, as well as important film programs to promote cooperation, exchange and development in the film industry.

This year's Golden Goblet Awards received nearly 8,800 entries from over 128 countries and regions. The awards ceremony will take place on June 17 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Festival officials said that they had received positive responses from cinema theaters to host film screenings for this year's Film Panorama.

Over the past decades, the film festival has brought together generations of Chinese filmmakers to push Chinese cinema onto the global stage for global communication and cooperation.

Ti Gong

The film forums brought together industry professionals to discuss the evolution of Chinese cinema.

Ti Gong

Kung fu star Donnie Yen at a previous edition of the film festival.

It has also established a professional and comprehensive talent development system in order to revitalize the industry.

At the festival, creative film pitches and stories from emerging filmmakers and screenwriters will be showcased and supported.

The Belt and Road Initiative is also celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The film festival will continue to host the Belt and Road Film Week as an open platform for connection.

The Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance will present new and excellent films. Since its inception in 2018, the alliance has played an important role in fostering cultural exchanges and enhancing film cooperation.

This year, there will be more than 10 film forums covering topics such as film education, film technology, co-production, and the thriving sci-fi genre.

The SIFF Market is still accepting applications from film and television production companies and institutions worldwide.

This year's film market will also curate interactive content for movie fans using cutting-edge technology.

Ti Gong

Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke at one of the film festival's workshops.

Ti Gong

The SIFF Market of the festival in 2021.

Ti Gong

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will be held from June 9 to 18.

﻿
﻿
