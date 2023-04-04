Metaverse roadshow center to open at Shanghai International Film Festival

A metaverse roadshow center will open to the public at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held in June.

During the 25th SIFF and the 28th Shanghai TV Festival, relevant film and television activities will be held simultaneously in the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival Metaverse Roadshow Center, also known as Metafilm, the organizer announced on Monday.

By downloading the Metafilm App, users can select roles such as directors, screenwriters or actors, to create their virtual identity, and experience different scenes including a metaverse red carpet.

In addition to browsing fresh information about the two festivals, users can enjoy a high-quality film and television poster exhibition, "walk" on the red carpet and interact with virtual digital figures.

Metafilm is jointly created by Shanghai International Film and Television Festival Center, Shanghai Cultural Assets and Equity Exchange and China Data Chain (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co Ltd.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub.