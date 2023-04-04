﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Metaverse roadshow center to open at Shanghai International Film Festival

Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
A metaverse roadshow center will open to the public at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held in June.
Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0

A metaverse roadshow center will open to the public at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held in June.

During the 25th SIFF and the 28th Shanghai TV Festival, relevant film and television activities will be held simultaneously in the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival Metaverse Roadshow Center, also known as Metafilm, the organizer announced on Monday.

By downloading the Metafilm App, users can select roles such as directors, screenwriters or actors, to create their virtual identity, and experience different scenes including a metaverse red carpet.

In addition to browsing fresh information about the two festivals, users can enjoy a high-quality film and television poster exhibition, "walk" on the red carpet and interact with virtual digital figures.

Metafilm is jointly created by Shanghai International Film and Television Festival Center, Shanghai Cultural Assets and Equity Exchange and China Data Chain (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co Ltd.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     