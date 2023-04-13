Drama and jazz festival to be held over next three weeks

Groups will perform at randomly chosen sites in the plaza to break down borders between entertainers and audience members.

A drama showcase and a jazz music festival will entertain visitors at Daning Plaza in Jing'an District in the next three weeks.

The drama showcase is presented by the 2023 Modern Drama Valley, featuring a family drama contest (April 15-16), open-air performances, a public welfare market and other interactive activities.

A "drama bus" will roam the streets near the plaza on festival days. People will be invited onto the bus to have dramatic make-up applied and to dress up as drama characters.

Italian puppet band Grande Cantagiro Barattoli will make their Chinese debut at randomly chosen performing spots in Daning Plaza from April 20 to 22.

Music lovers can enjoy concerts by international bands and musicians during the plaza's jazz festival from April 30 to May 3.

The concerts will also cover varied music genres including classical, blues, ballads, pop, funk and Latin music.

The Tropical Marching Band and Swing Dance Pop Up Group will also perform at randomly chosen spots in the plaza during the festival, breaking down borders between the stage and public space to provide visitors with an immersive experience.

If you go:

Date: April 15-16 (family drama contest), April 20-May 8 (Modern Drama Valley), April 30-May 3 (jazz festival), 10am-10pm



Venue: Life Hub@Daning Plaza

Address: 1868 Gonghexin Road, Jing'an District

静安区共和新路1868号