Drama festival to showcase diverse theatrical styles

Winners of prestigious Plum Blossom Award – China's top individual theatrical prize – are invited to take part in four-month-long Yangtze River Delta Drama Festival.

Ti Gong

The 2nd YRD (Yangtze River Delta) Drama Festival will raise its curtain in May with a slew of shows featuring both traditional and modern Chinese theater.

During the four-month festival from May to August, artists from across the Yangtze River Delta region will present classics and modern makeovers in various theatrical forms covering Peking, Kunqu, Yueju, Huju, Huaiju and Huiju operas.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the launch of the Plum Blossom Award – the highest individual theatrical prize in China.

Around 20 winners of the coveted award were invited to participate and share their expertise and experiences with local art lovers. They would also contribute to public art education.

The Jiangsu Art Performance Group will perform the Kunqu Opera "Qu Qiubai" starring well-known performer Kong Aiping as Qu, a famous writer and revolutionary hero.

The play centers on Qu's strong faith and encouragement for youngsters despite his capture by enemy forces and later execution.

8 Photos | View Slide Show › The Jiangsu Art Performance Group will perform the Kunqu Opera "Qu Qiubai."





























The Hangzhou Art Performance Group will stage a new interpretation of "The Butterfly Lovers," a tragic love story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai.

Award-winning artist Wang Yushu from the Anhui Art Performance Group will portray patriotic ancient Chinese general Liu Ming's efforts to protect China's Taiwan in the Huiju Opera "Legend of Liu Ming."

The Zhejiang Art Performance Group will stage a poetic drama "Chuansong," featuring time-honored Chinese poetry, verses and essays that depict the vibrant social life, prosperous economy and diverse culture of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

In addition to traditional operas, the festival will also gather young scriptwriters, theater directors and performers as they showcase their latest drama and talk show works.

These works, from modern-day perspectives, explore the complexity of humanity and desire.

Stand-up comedians from Xiaoguo Comedy will also present a show that will conclude the festival.

For more information about the festival, check the WeChat account of the Great Theater of China (中国大戏院) or call 6377-8820.