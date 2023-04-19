﻿
Feast Fest Art Festival lands in Shanghai

From May 20 to June 23, a multi-culture festival combining food and art will be held in China for the first time, focusing on original Chinese drama and local dining culture.
A multi-culture festival, combining food and art while originated in the United Kingdom, will come to China for the first time.

The inaugural Feast Fest at Shanghai Art Festival will kick off next month, presenting over 20 food-themed performances as well as exhibitions, lectures, film screening and workshops.

Jointly organized by Shanghai Grand Theater and Theater Young, the monthlong festival is the Chinese version of Britain's Feast Fest, a multi-culture festival which was first introduced in 2019. Global artists are invited to London and Edinburgh to share their innovative creation with audience during the festival.

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The inaugural Chinese version of Feast Fest is held from May 20 to June 23, focusing on original Chinese drama and local dining culture.

To match with the "feast" theme, programs and activities for the festival have been divided into the five categories of Chef's Special, Appetizers, Main Courses, Desserts and Beverages.

Performances under "Main Courses" include stage play "Cooking a Dream," puppet show "Fantastic Kitchen," the Chinese version of musical comedy show "Cookin' Nanta," and concerts by ballad singers like Xiao He and Zhou Yunpeng. "Food" will be an important element in all these performances.

"Appetizers" features food-themed film and dance screening, while exhibitions, workshops and lectures are held in "Desserts and Beverages" sessions.

Ti Gong

French celebrity chef Corentin Delcroix (center) will dabble in a drama performance for the first time.

In "Chef's Special," Internet celebrity French chef Corentin Delcroix will take part in a drama performance for the first time. The interactive theater production will be based on Delcroix's own life and cooking experience.

"This will be a big challenge, as it's the first time I dabble in stage drama," said the French. "But I'm excited and looking forward to it much."

Citizens are also invited to share their food-related stories or recommend their favorite food stalls in the form of video or photos. The materials can be sent to the email address: ypqwhjswk1@126.com, and winners can pocket prize money up to 2,000 yuan (US$290).

The performances will be mainly staged at Theater Young in Yangpu District. Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "THEATREYOUNG" for more information.

