Nostalgia-filled 'Slam Dunk' film tops China's box office chart

Xinhua

"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

Scheduled to hit theaters Thursday, it pocketed over 21.5 million yuan (US$3.12 million) in its preview sales.

The film was followed by domestic action comedy "Ride On," which raked in about 4.74 million yuan on Wednesday.

The Chinese adaptation of classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in third with a daily earning of more than 3.27 million yuan.