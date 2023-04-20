﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Nostalgia-filled 'Slam Dunk' film tops China's box office chart

Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
Nostalgia-filled 'Slam Dunk' film tops China's box office chart
Xinhua

A movie-goer wearing a basketball jersey and a face mask of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a main protagonist of the "Slam Dunk" manga series, poses in a cinema in Shanghai on Thursday.

"The First Slam Dunk," a Japanese animated sports film, topped the Chinese daily box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film is an adaptation of the popular "Slam Dunk" basketball manga series in the 1990s, written and directed by its original creator, Takehiko Inoue.

Scheduled to hit theaters Thursday, it pocketed over 21.5 million yuan (US$3.12 million) in its preview sales.

The film was followed by domestic action comedy "Ride On," which raked in about 4.74 million yuan on Wednesday.

The Chinese adaptation of classic Japanese family drama "Hachiko" came in third with a daily earning of more than 3.27 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     