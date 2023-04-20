﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Blind saxophonist's story told by disabled people's troupe

  19:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe is staging their latest production "Guardians of Dreams" this weekend, centering on the story of a blind saxophonist.
China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe is bringing their latest production "Guardians of Dreams" to Shanghai International Dance Center this weekend.

Tai Lihua, leading dancer of the renowned performance "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva" serves as artistic director of the new work, which is directed by rising choreographer Gong Xingxing.

Presented by 16 actors with hearing and visual impairments, the performance is based on a true story of Wang Qi, a saxophonist with visual impairment.

In the story, the young Wang lost his sight suddenly, and explores his true self and value under the guidance of his saxophone dream and the company of his family and friends.

Dancer Liang Yuanguang plays the lead role of Wang. Liang joined the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe (CDPPAT) at the age of 12. Despite his physical disability, Liang trains hard and holds optimistic attitude towards life like all troupe members. He is nicknamed "Latin dance prince" of the troupe.

The CDPPAT was founded by about 30 disabled art lovers in 1987 after they took part in the 1st China Art Festival. Their signature work "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva" was performed at the closing ceremony of the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

In "Guardians of Dreams," contemporary dance is combined with traditional drama and instrument playing.

The use of stage properties like broken mirror, white balloons and lying chair showcases the director's understanding of Wang Qi's life.

Performance info

Dates: April 21-22, 7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center 上海国际舞蹈中心

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Tickets: 80-480 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
