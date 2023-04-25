Violinist Renaud Capuçon to perform recital of French sonatas

French violinist Renaud Capuçon will perform his recital, "In Love In France," on May 19, playing sonatas by Debussy, Ravel and Franck.

French violinist Renaud Capuçon is inviting Shanghai audiences to his recital, "In Love In France," at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on May 19.

Accompanied by pianist Guillaume Bellom, the pair will perform classic violin sonatas by Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel and César Franck.

Earlier this month, Renaud Capuçon's younger brother cellist Gautier Capuçon became the first musician from overseas to perform in Shanghai in three years after China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism approved that commercial performances from abroad could resume.

Ti Gong

In May, Renaud Capuçon will become the first overseas musician to step onto the stage of the Shanghai Oriental Art Center in more than three years.

Capuçon was born in Chambéry, and entered the conservatory in his native city at the age of four. He entered the Paris Conservatory at the age of 14 and studied under Gérard Poulet.

He joined the European Union Youth Orchestra, and then the Gustav Mahler Youth Orchestra as first violinist under the direction of Claudio Abbado, and launched his career as a soloist and chamber musician.

In 2000, he was named talent of the year by Victoires de la musique classique, which in 2005 awarded him the title "instrumental soloist of the year."

Capuçon is also a talented viola player too. He has been teaching at England's Royal Northern College of Music since late 2016.

The programs Capuçon selected for his Shanghai recital feature strong French traditions and tastes, allowing the full range of the violinist's mature skills.

Ti Gong

Performance info



Date: May 19, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area 丁香路425号