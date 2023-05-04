Let's Bond Well: music festival at Taikoo Li Qiantan

Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai has recently launched its annual music festival "Let's Bond Well – A Wonderful Life."

This activity offers fantastic performances by new musicians and bands throughout the entire month of May. Among the talented performers are award-winning singer/songwriter Matt Lu, Aflou, Rapper Blackie, and more. They will bring a fresh and trendy vibe with their music and youthful energy, making for an unforgettable audio and visual experience.

Electric Pet Company will host an adorable pet music party on May 13, and LiLi Time Garden will showcase a carefree and casual lifestyle with a skateboarding music show on May 14 and 20. Lastly, Sofar Sounds invites you to listen to music and enjoy Shanghai's nightlife on May 27. Come and join us for a month of sensational performances and fun-filled activities at Taikoo Li Qiantan.

Performance info:

Date: April 29-May 27

Location: Taikoo Li Qiantan



Address: 500 Dongyu Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区东育路500号