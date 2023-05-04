Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

From "Guardians of the Galaxy" to Spiderman's Multiverse sequel, and the ambitious 10th instalment of "Fast and the Furious," Blockbuster films are coming to a theater near you.

A batch of blockbuster movies will start their China release over the following weeks. Many of them have developed a large fan base in the country with previous installments.

On May 5, Marvel Studio's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was released with IMAX 3D version simultaneously in China and North America.

As the final instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, the action-packed film directed by James Gunn centers on Peter Quill who has to rally his team to defend the universe and complete a mission that could lead to the end of the Guardians if not successful.

The film's IMAX premiere in Shanghai on Wednesday moved many viewers to tears on several occasions, especially the friendship the movie emotionally depicts between Rocket and other characters. Some movie buffs dubbed the trilogy-ending sequel as the best Marvel movie in years.

On May 17, "Fast X" will start screening in China, two days earlier than its release date in North America.

The film is the 10th and the last instalment in the "Fast and Furious" saga that has gained popularity worldwide for 22 years. An IMAX version will also be presented, depicting high-speed car chases and Dom Toretto and his family's confrontation with a lethal opponent – the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will hit cinemas across China on June 2 with an IMAX 3D version, simultaneously with its release in North America. The animated adventure film is a sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which won the Academy Award for animated feature in 2019.

The new chapter follows Miles Morales who is taken to the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

The film with a length of 140 minutes is one of the longest animated films in the history of cinema. Morales will also face up to the fight and chase hundreds of Spider-People assembled in the movie.

DC time-traveling superhero film "The Flash" will be released in China and North America on June 16. Based on a comic book, the film is DC's answer to Marvel's Multiverse-spanning story.

It centers on forensic scientist Barry Allen's efforts to save his family by using his super speed to change the past. However, this attempt leads to a world without superheroes, and he has to race for his life in order to save the future.

Movie buff David Yuan said that he waited a long time for some of the highly anticipated sequels.

"It is good to see that more and more foreign blockbusters films have simultaneous screenings in China," Li said. "My friends and I won't miss 'Fast X.' I've been a fan of the saga for two decades."

Ding Rong, a manager from Peace Cinema, said that they've already made full preparations for the coming of these mega-productions. According to the feedback of movie buffs, they're optimistic about box office performance in China.