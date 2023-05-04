﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0
From "Guardians of the Galaxy" to Spiderman's Multiverse sequel, and the ambitious 10th instalment of "Fast and the Furious," Blockbuster films are coming to a theater near you.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0
Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

Final instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise

A trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

A batch of blockbuster movies will start their China release over the following weeks. Many of them have developed a large fan base in the country with previous installments.

On May 5, Marvel Studio's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" was released with IMAX 3D version simultaneously in China and North America.

As the final instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, the action-packed film directed by James Gunn centers on Peter Quill who has to rally his team to defend the universe and complete a mission that could lead to the end of the Guardians if not successful.

The film's IMAX premiere in Shanghai on Wednesday moved many viewers to tears on several occasions, especially the friendship the movie emotionally depicts between Rocket and other characters. Some movie buffs dubbed the trilogy-ending sequel as the best Marvel movie in years.

Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

"Fast X," the 10th and last instalment in the "Fast and Furious" saga

On May 17, "Fast X" will start screening in China, two days earlier than its release date in North America.

The film is the 10th and the last instalment in the "Fast and Furious" saga that has gained popularity worldwide for 22 years. An IMAX version will also be presented, depicting high-speed car chases and Dom Toretto and his family's confrontation with a lethal opponent – the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will hit cinemas across China on June 2 with an IMAX 3D version, simultaneously with its release in North America. The animated adventure film is a sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which won the Academy Award for animated feature in 2019.

Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is a sequel to the Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

Many Spider-People are showcased in the movie.

A trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

The new chapter follows Miles Morales who is taken to the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

The film with a length of 140 minutes is one of the longest animated films in the history of cinema. Morales will also face up to the fight and chase hundreds of Spider-People assembled in the movie.

DC time-traveling superhero film "The Flash" will be released in China and North America on June 16. Based on a comic book, the film is DC's answer to Marvel's Multiverse-spanning story.

It centers on forensic scientist Barry Allen's efforts to save his family by using his super speed to change the past. However, this attempt leads to a world without superheroes, and he has to race for his life in order to save the future.

Blockbuster movies hit cinemas across China

A poster for DC superhero film "The Flash"

A trailer for "The Flash"

Movie buff David Yuan said that he waited a long time for some of the highly anticipated sequels.

"It is good to see that more and more foreign blockbusters films have simultaneous screenings in China," Li said. "My friends and I won't miss 'Fast X.' I've been a fan of the saga for two decades."

Ding Rong, a manager from Peace Cinema, said that they've already made full preparations for the coming of these mega-productions. According to the feedback of movie buffs, they're optimistic about box office performance in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     