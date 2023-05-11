Peter Rabbit bounces into new puppet play for children

The world-famous children's book "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" has been adapted into a puppet show, debuting in Shanghai later this month.

Jointly presented by Harmonia Theatrical and Rockefeller Productions, the puppet play was created and produced in the United States, and the final composition completed in Shanghai. All the puppets were produced in New York by a dedicated creative team for Disney Theatrical Productions.

Peter Rabbit, a mischievous and adventurous rabbit in a blue jacket, is the major character in a series of children's stories by English author Beatrix Potter, who wrote them between 1902 and 1912.

"The Tale of Peter Rabbit" is the first of the six-book series. It has been translated into over 40 languages and sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Peter Rabbit has also appeared in several adaptations, including TV series and animation films.

In the story, Peter is told by his mother that he can go anywhere but Mr and Mrs McGregor's vegetable garden. The disobedient young Peter starts out on an adventurous journey with his cousin Benjamin. They encounter difficulties and danger, but manage to escape and return home with the help of friends.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"It's a warm story about love and courage," said Boris Cao, general manager of Harmonia Theatrical. "We are presenting this new play in the Year of the Rabbit as a gift for both children and their parents, who deserve more laughter and happiness after the three-year fight against the COVID."

Cao revealed that the puppet play has given a new ending to the original story to better suit the Chinese audience. The play is suitable for children aged between 4 and 10 and will include interactions between the performers and the young audience members.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Performance info:



Dates: May 26, 7pm; May 27,10:30am, 2:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Hongqiao Art Center 虹桥艺术中心

Address: 888 Tianshan Rd 天山路888号