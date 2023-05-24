Youth film project concludes with 8 short movies

The "Looking China" Youth Film Project featured eight short films made by overseas students showing Chinese customs and arts.

Eight short films created by young foreign filmmakers telling China stories were screened on Monday at the Shanghai Vancouver Film School, Shanghai University, after two weeks of shooting and production.

The filmmaking and exhibition event is the 2023 edition of the "Looking China" Youth Film Project, which encourages foreign youth to experience and record the country's many cultures and arts, as well as share their perspectives on China with the rest of the world.

Young directors from Madagascar, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam presented eight short films under the themes of "Folk Residence, Folk Song, Folk Custom" with the help of Chinese producers and volunteers.

They visited Shanghai's famous resorts and were able to capture the city's intriguing blend of heritage and modernity in their films. They also learned about local folk rituals and arts, as well as the splendor of traditional Chinese culture.

The eight films are "Shanghai Rhythm," "Jiuzi Game – The Essence of Laolongtang Culture," "A Day of Interviewing the Locals," "A Home Away from Home," "Home Hometown Village," "Halal Cuisine in Shanghai," "Never Give Up" and "Never Too Late."

Professor Xiang Yunju, executive dean of Beijing Normal University's Academy for International Communication of Chinese Culture, praised the short films which were shot from various perspectives to depict the city's charm and vibrant lives.

"There are short films that explore the urban rhythm of Shanghai, interesting stories that focus on colorful elderly life, and unique narratives that focus on Shanghai's countryside," Professor Xiang said. "These vivid stories are not only recorded by the camera but also in the beautiful memories of the young directors."

Jiang Weimin, executive dean of Shanghai Vancouver Film School, said that the filmmakers offered a trustworthy, adorable and respectable image of China, allowing the world to hear more of China's voice and story.

"The project has helped to promote mutual learning, cross-cultural exchange, and cooperation between Chinese and foreign youth," Jiang said.

Since its inception in 2010, "Looking China" has helped 895 young people from 101 countries and regions create documentary films showcasing a real, dynamic, and glamorous China. Many films have received international recognition.

The eight films for the project's 2023 edition will also be shown on web platforms in the future.