﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Youth film project concludes with 8 short movies

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0
The "Looking China" Youth Film Project featured eight short films made by overseas students showing Chinese customs and arts.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:37 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0
Youth film project concludes with 8 short movies
Ti Gong

The "Looking China" Youth Film Project encourages foreign youth to experience and record the country's many cultures and art, as well as to share their perspectives on China with the rest of the world.

Eight short films created by young foreign filmmakers telling China stories were screened on Monday at the Shanghai Vancouver Film School, Shanghai University, after two weeks of shooting and production.

The filmmaking and exhibition event is the 2023 edition of the "Looking China" Youth Film Project, which encourages foreign youth to experience and record the country's many cultures and arts, as well as share their perspectives on China with the rest of the world.

Young directors from Madagascar, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam presented eight short films under the themes of "Folk Residence, Folk Song, Folk Custom" with the help of Chinese producers and volunteers.

They visited Shanghai's famous resorts and were able to capture the city's intriguing blend of heritage and modernity in their films. They also learned about local folk rituals and arts, as well as the splendor of traditional Chinese culture.

The eight films are "Shanghai Rhythm," "Jiuzi Game – The Essence of Laolongtang Culture," "A Day of Interviewing the Locals," "A Home Away from Home," "Home Hometown Village," "Halal Cuisine in Shanghai," "Never Give Up" and "Never Too Late."

8 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›


  • Ti Gong



Professor Xiang Yunju, executive dean of Beijing Normal University's Academy for International Communication of Chinese Culture, praised the short films which were shot from various perspectives to depict the city's charm and vibrant lives.

"There are short films that explore the urban rhythm of Shanghai, interesting stories that focus on colorful elderly life, and unique narratives that focus on Shanghai's countryside," Professor Xiang said. "These vivid stories are not only recorded by the camera but also in the beautiful memories of the young directors."

Jiang Weimin, executive dean of Shanghai Vancouver Film School, said that the filmmakers offered a trustworthy, adorable and respectable image of China, allowing the world to hear more of China's voice and story.

"The project has helped to promote mutual learning, cross-cultural exchange, and cooperation between Chinese and foreign youth," Jiang said.

Since its inception in 2010, "Looking China" has helped 895 young people from 101 countries and regions create documentary films showcasing a real, dynamic, and glamorous China. Many films have received international recognition.

The eight films for the project's 2023 edition will also be shown on web platforms in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     