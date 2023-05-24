﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Original ballet performed in shikumen lanes

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0
Shanghai Ballet's "A Sigh of Love" was staged in shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes at The INLET, taking audience back to Shanghai's 1930s.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-24       0

Shanghai Ballet's "A Sigh of Love" was staged in shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes at The INLET, allowing the audience to enjoy a ballet performance at close range.

Inspired by Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai's film "In the Mood for Love", "A Sigh of Love" centers on unfulfilled romantic longing, but sets its background in Shanghai in the 1930s.

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

As one of Shanghai Ballet's signature works, "A Sigh of Love" was created by French choreographer Bertrand d'At and premiered in 2006. French designer Jerome Kaplan created the costumes.

For Shanghai Ballet principal dancer Wu Husheng, it was the first original ballet in which he played a main role.

"We have made adjustments so that this version of 'A Sigh of Love' can suit the special stage and this unique way of performance," Wu said.

Original ballet performed in <i>shikumen</i> lanes
Ti Gong

Dancers perform in shikumen lanes.

The typical Shanghai-style environment at The INLET helped the dancers to present the story in its original taste. As a prelude, dancers shuttle back and forth in shikumen lanes, and are just a few meters away from visitors and spectators.

The stage settings such as a mahjong table and rickshaws integrate harmoniously into the environment.

Original ballet performed in <i>shikumen</i> lanes
Ti Gong

"A Sigh of Love" tells of a fruitless love story.

"It's like time travel to the past, not only for the audience, but for the dancers as well," said Shanghai Ballet principal dancer Qi Bingxue.

"We should introduce this kind of special performance more often, so that the audience will know that ballet is not limited to traditional theater and stage. It can build a connection with people's lives and their living environment," she said.

Original ballet performed in <i>shikumen</i> lanes
Ti Gong

The performance can be enjoyed from close range.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     