Shanghai International Film Festival begins ticket sales on June 2

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will kick off on June 9, with over 1,200 screenings. Tickets for the event will be on sale starting on June 2, and will go fast.

Ti Gong

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival will run from June 9 to 18, followed by the 28th Shanghai TV Festival, which will take place from June 19 to 23.

Tickets for this year's festival will go on sale on ticketing platform Taopiaopiao starting from 12pm on June 2. Two hours after that, movie buffs can also purchase tickets at 41 local cinemas, including the Shanghai Film Art Center, UME International Cineplex, Paradise Warner Cinema City and Wanping Theater.

The screening schedule of the highly-anticipated Film Panorama, a big highlight of the festival will be announced on May 31 on www.siff.com.

Tickets for popular screenings are usually sold out very quickly. In previous editions of the festival, many fans even traveled a long way from other provinces of China to attend the film gala.

So, it is wise to study the screening schedule in advance and make full preparations to snap up tickets.

This year's Film Panorama will offer over 1,200 screenings of around 400 classic films and new productions in 16 categories.

There are a lot of new films by celebrated filmmakers, and international premieres as entries have also increased.

The category of "Chinese Art Cinema" will feature representative art-house films made over the past 10 years. "Making Waves" will showcase films by the next-generation filmmakers from Hong Kong. "Global Village" will focus on Spanish films for the first time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain, in addition to screening new films from countries such as Germany, Italy, Japan, and India.

"Tribute to Masters" category will screen films directed by four film masters – Xie Jin, Jean-Luc Godard, Juzo Itami, and Mike Leigh.

At the same time, this category will also add a new sub-category to commemorate the famous Tibetan director Pema Tseden who just passed away of illness in early May, and set a new "In Memory Of" section, to screen one masterpiece by each of the leading filmmakers who passed away last year, including Huang Shuqin, Qin Yi, He Ping, and Ryuichi Sakamoto.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Xie Jin, his representative films such as the "Big Li, Little Li and Old Li" and "Bell of Purity Temple" will also be screened.

Ti Gong

The 28th Shanghai TV Festival will offer fans over 30 public screenings of outstanding TV productions at cultural venues covering the city's 16 districts.

About 160 excellent TV dramas, documentaries and animations will also be exhibited on local TV channels and streaming websites during the festival.

Gao Yunfei, an official from the organizing committee of the 2023 Shanghai International Film and TV Festival, noted that they will continue to enhance the high-quality development of the festivals to give strong impetus to China's film and TV industries.

"Successful hosting of the festivals will also boost people's confidence in the industries and drive consumption in the city," Gao said.