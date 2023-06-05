The new WGQ Cultural and Arts Center begins performance season

The newly opened WGQ Cultural and Arts Center is presenting a diverse range of shows for its inaugural performance season, with musicals, children's plays, live music and more.

The newly opened WGQ Cultural and Arts Center raised its curtain for its premiere season on June 3.

The center, located at the Sunland International Community near the Waigaoqiao Bonded Area, will provide residents and expats with diverse and integrated artistic and cultural experiences. It's expected to become a dynamic, open and inclusive arts platform that radiates throughout Pudong.

The premiere season will run till September 29. A total of 17 performances covering musicals, drama, Jazz, chamber music and children's plays will be offered.

Exhibitions and interactive activities will also be hosted to enrich the experience for theatergoers.

Among the performances are acappella concerts by Spanish group B-Vocal, percussion concerts by ChuChu Vibes, a new jazz concert, the musical "Feats & Defeats" and the children's play "Fantastic Kitchen! The Fables Carnival."

To support and cultivate young artists, the season will also feature new innovative performances by young artists, with a special concert featuring an artistic blend of the melodies of guqin, a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument, and electronic music.

The center currently has three theaters with 845, 110, and 107 seats respectively. It will become a comprehensive cultural and art venue that integrates art performances, conferences, exhibitions, and other cultural activities.

Chen Xijia, president of China Dream Live Entertainment, said that they will introduce international resources to the center and produce high-level content that is suitable for the Chinese market.

"With the successful operation of the Nine Trees Future Art Center in Fengxian District, we will break the boundaries of traditional theaters and create a more open and inclusive art sharing space at the center," Chen added.

Venue: WGQ Cultural and Arts Center

Address: 3207 Zhangyang Rd N.

张杨北路3207号