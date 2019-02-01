﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Film Art Center reopens with innovative upgrades

  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
For over 30 years, the Shanghai Film Art Center has been an iconic cultural landmark in the city. After renovation, it is set to reopen on Thursday.
Shot by Yan Jingyang and Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

For over 30 years, the Shanghai Film Art Center has been an iconic cultural landmark in the city. After renovation, it is set to reopen on Thursday. Join Fiona to discover the new highlights of the center!

The main screening hall has been transformed into the SFCDolby Auditorium, Asia's first innovative space with over 1,000 seats that provides a Dolby immersive audio-visual experience. In addition, the No. 2 hall will transform into a 500-square-meter "black box theater" when all the seats are restored.

Upon entering the lobby, a huge LED canopy – 29 meters long and 6 meters wide with naked-eye 3D effects and immersive stereo – will showcase the newest blockbusters.

As the main site for the Shanghai International Film Festival, the Shanghai Art Film Center is not just a cinema, but also a landmark for film enthusiasts. The festival is set to return on Friday. Which film are you most excited to watch?

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
