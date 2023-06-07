﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Highly anticipated Chinese fantasy epic joins summer movie lineup

Xinhua
  16:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-07       0
"Creation of The Gods I: Kingdom of Storms," the first film of a highly anticipated live-action, fantasy epic movie trilogy, has finalized its release date as July 20.
Xinhua
  16:27 UTC+8, 2023-06-07       0
Highly anticipated Chinese fantasy epic joins summer movie lineup
Imaginechina

A poster of the fantasy epic movie "Creation of The Gods I: Kingdom of Storms"

"Creation of The Gods I: Kingdom of Storms," the first film of a highly anticipated live-action, fantasy epic movie trilogy, has finalized its release date as July 20, joining the summer movie lineup.

The announcement via the film's official social media account on Tuesday came with a trailer. News of the trilogy has been online since 2019 and has been closely followed by moviegoers.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including actors Kris Phillips (known in China as Fei Xiang), Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Xia Yu, Chen Kun and actress Yuan Quan, with Wuershan as the helmsman.

The movie trilogy is based on the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel "Fengshen Yanyi," or "The Investiture of the Gods," the same book that inspired the 2019 animated hit "Ne Zha."

"The Investiture of the Gods" is a work of fiction that weaves mythology and history into a compelling narrative that has captivated readers for centuries.

The novel tells the story of the fall of the Shang Dynasty and the rise of the Zhou Dynasty in the 11th century BC and the battles between gods, goddesses, and mortals. It has been adapted into various forms of media, such as stage plays, television dramas, and films.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     