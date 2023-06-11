﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Film goers enticed by latest Thai movies

Several Thailand films have hit the screens of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, allowing audiences to appreciate the scenery of Thailand and the charm of its culture.
Ti Gong

A poster for "You & Me & Me".

Several Thailand films have hit the screens of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, allowing audiences to appreciate the scenery of Thailand and the charm of its culture.

These films cover diverse themes such as romance, comedy and horror and include "You & Me & Me," "OMG!: Oh My Girl," and "The Medium."

They are screened at several cinemas in the city such as the landmark Shanghai Film Art Center and Hongqiao Art Center.

The premiere screening of one of the best Bangkok's blockbuster movies "You & Me & Me" was held at Hongqiao Art Center in Changning District over the weekend.

The romance film about twins takes the audience into the world of identical twin sisters "You" and "Me" back in the year 1999.

Ti Gong

Audience at the premiere screening

Ti Gong

A poster of "OMG!: Oh My Girl".

Thailand's film industry shines globally by leveraging the Thai government's "5F" cultural approach, which are food, fashion, fighting or Muay Thai, festivals and film. During the past years, many Thai movies have been selected to be screened at different international movie festivals worldwide.

There were 348 different types of movies shot in Thailand last year, reaping in a record 6.4 billion Thai baht (US$185 million) revenue.

Since 2011, Thailand's relevant authorities have actively participated in the festival and have been working closely with the Shanghai International Film Festival organizers to promote the Thai film industry in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

The film festival is also deemed as an opportunity to promote Thai culture and tourism resources.

In 2019, Thailand welcomed more than 11 million Chinese tourists, of which about 3 million were from the Yangtze River Delta region. This year, the country is expecting to receive 25 million foreign visitors with up to 8 million from China.

Thailand has revised its forecast upward for the number of inbound Chinese tourists in 2023, following a strong recovery in China's tourism market.

Ti Gong

The premiere screening

Ti Gong

Audience at the screening



Source: SHINE
Yangtze River
Changning
Hongqiao
Follow Us

