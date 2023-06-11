﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Film festival judges share decision-making process

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-06-11       0
International juries for the Golden Goblet Awards of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival held media briefings over the weekend.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-06-11       0
Film festival judges share decision-making process
Ti Gong

Twenty-one film professionals from 12 countries and regions comprise the whole jury panels for this year's Golden Goblet Awards.

Film festival judges share decision-making process
Ti Gong

The jury panel for the Asian New Talent category includes, from left, Chinese director Lu Yang, Chinese actress Yang Zishan, director Aktan Arym Kubat from Kyrgyzstan, producer Jojo Hui from China's Hong Kong, Japanese director Kei Ishikawa, and Chinese actor Jackson Yee.

International juries for the Golden Goblet Awards of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival held media briefings over the weekend.

Twenty-one film professionals from 12 countries and regions comprise the jury panels. They shared their criteria for judging and experience in filmmaking.

The jury panels for the five categories of the Golden Goblet Awards – Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation and Short Film – are led by director Jerzy Skolimowski from Poland, director Aktan Arym Kubat from Kyrgyzstan, director Christian Frei from Switzerland, animation producer Taro Maki from Japan, and producer Peggy Chiao from China's Taiwan.

Director Aktan Arym Kubat, who chairs the Asian New Talent panel, said he had been to many international film festivals, and the film fest in Shanghai had made a wonderful impression.

"We're happy to see the emergence of many new ideas and talented young Asian filmmakers at this year's fest," said Kubat.

It is the third time that producer Jojo Hui has attended the Shanghai International Film Festival.

In Hui's eyes, the future of new talent is filled with possibilities.

"It is good to see their impulse to emotionally express themselves in the movie, but they also need to develop some skills for a balanced cinematography and storytelling," she said.

Chinese actor Jackson Yee said he feels excited and a little stressed to be on a jury. He will try to feel and grasp the emotions in each nominated film.

In the Documentary category, jury president Christian Frei, noted that documentary is a very good means to share opinions and help people know each other, and he is always open to all the subjects.

Film festival judges share decision-making process
Ti Gong

The documentary category jury features editor Atanas Georgiev (left) from North Macedonia, and Chinese director Ju Anqi (right).

Film festival judges share decision-making process
Ti Gong

The jury for the Animation and Short Film categories includes, from left, director Amp Wong, producer Taro Maki, animator and director Paul Williams, producer Peggy Chiao and director Zhang Dalei.

Chinese documentary director Ju Anqi is showcasing his new documentary "Building" at the film festival. It is the first installment of a documentary trilogy to highlight the artistic charm, history and great cultural values of varied Chinese architectures.

"Boundaries of documentary nowadays have been broken with the popularization of convenient equipment for shooting," said Ju. "I think documentary filmmaking is a rewarding experience for every young filmmaker to give their career an extension and depth."

Japanese animation producer Taro Maki, stated one important mission of the film festival is to discover new ideas, new talented directors and new technologies.

"A good animated work is not limited by past experience," he said. "I hope to witness the progress of the whole industry."

Animated director Amp Wong from China's Hong Kong said that his criteria for a good animated film is whether its emotions really touch the audience.

In the past years, many Chinese animated films have drawn inspiration from ancient Chinese mythology and folktales.

"Art comes from life," Wong added. "I think more and more home grown productions with diverse subjects and themes will emerge."

Producer Peggy Chiao from China's Taiwan expressed her happiness to be a jury member in the Short Film category.

"Through short films, most of which are directorial debuts of a filmmaker, I can see potential and direction for creation," said Chiao. "Short films with huge imagination and few limitations and pressure of market returns can give us a lot of surprises."

Chinese mainland director and scriptwriter Zhang Dalei encouraged first-time filmmakers worldwide to create and express themselves through short films before making a feature film.

The shortlist for the Golden Goblet Awards this year is impressive.

Among all the 53 works short listed for the categories of Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Film, there are 36 world premieres, 12 international premieres, and five Asian premieres.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     