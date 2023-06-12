﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Belgian film 'The Chapel' makes debut at 25th SIFF Golden Goblet Awards

Belgian film "The Chapel" made its debut at the main competition of the 25th SIFF Golden Goblet Awards, with both the director and lead actress attending the press conference.
Ti Gong

The film involves a 23-year-old virtuoso pianist, Jennifer Rogiers, who has been living most of her life with a terrible secret.

Ti Gong

Producer Bart Van Langendornck (left), director Dominique Deruddere (center) and leading actress Taeke Nicolaï at the press conference.

Belgian film "The Chapel" made its debut at the main competition of the 25th SIFF Golden Goblet Awards on Monday. Director Dominique Deruddere, actor Taeke Nicolaï, and producer Bart Van Langendornck met with the media.

​The thriller's plot involves a 23-year-old virtuoso pianist, Jennifer Rogiers, played by Nicolaï, who has been living most of her life with a terrible secret. The memory of her traumatic childhood experience resurfaces as she is about to compete in the final of the world-famous Queen Elisabeth Competition.

"This movie is based on a real piano competition, an international competition that can change a pianist's life," said director Deruddere. "In such a situation, there will be many psychological games between players, and I hoped to showcase this true side to the audience."

Ti Gong

Director Dominique Deruddere is ready to answer questions at the press conference.

The work done by female lead Nicolaï to research her pianist role will resonate with Chinese audiences.

"In order to better recreate this character, I spent three months practicing day and night, including piano techniques and the pianist's body language," she said.

She admitted to feeling the stress of the role during filming but with the help of the director she said she could start to enjoy the emotional changes in the character.

Producer Van Langendornck said he certainly wanted to win the awards, but what's more important was to win the support of audiences.

He pointed out that the production benefited from a good script and excellent actors who could handle their roles. He jokingly referred to director Deruddere as "the hero of the film industry."

