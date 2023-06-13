Russian/Georgian co-production 'Nina' debuts at Shanghai International Film Festival

Ti Gong

"Nina," a Russian/Georgian co-production, made its debut in the main competition of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards on Monday.

The movie focuses on the story of Nina, a woman in her late 30s living a calm and happy life, with a caring husband, son, and a job she enjoys. However, a phone call from her former boyfriend, Ruslan, shatters the peace of her good life. Being seriously ill, he hopes that Nina could return to Tbilisi, the Georgian capital city where they previously lived, to take care of him. When Nina accepts the invitation, the journey changes everyone's lives.



Yulia Peresild portrays Nina as a sensitive and vulnerable woman. Her interpretation of this lead character as a soft yet tough, and highly life-oriented person has been hailed by audiences.

"For Nina, she hopes to pursue the feeling of being loved but, of course, she also pays a heavy price," said 38-year-old Peresild, a veteran of dozens of Russian film and TV roles. "Faced with a calm and unchanging life, people always have some thoughts or fantasies."

In terms of film creativity, producer Katia Filippova spoke about director Oksana Bychkova's ideas. "For the director, the character of Nina represents his personal thoughts and concepts, and the prototype for the story comes from a Russian screenwriter," she said.

At the beginning of the film, Nina has a happy family but as she goes to Georgia, everything changes dramatically, and Nina ultimately ushers in a tragic ending. "The director wants to convey through such a story that you can make choices, but you have to pay the corresponding price for each choice you make," Peresild said.