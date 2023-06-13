﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Russian/Georgian co-production 'Nina' debuts at Shanghai International Film Festival

﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  21:11 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
The Russian/Georgian co-production "Nina" makes debut at the Golden Goblet Awards of the Shanghai International Film Festival.
﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  21:11 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
Russian/Georgian co-production 'Nina' debuts at Shanghai International Film Festival
Ti Gong

Lead actress Yulia Peresild (right) and producer Katia Filippova of film "Nina" met with the media at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Russian/Georgian co-production 'Nina' debuts at Shanghai International Film Festival
Ti Gong

Yulia Peresild plays Nina, a sensitive and vulnerable woman in the film "Nina."

"Nina," a Russian/Georgian co-production, made its debut in the main competition of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival's Golden Goblet Awards on Monday.

The movie focuses on the story of Nina, a woman in her late 30s living a calm and happy life, with a caring husband, son, and a job she enjoys. However, a phone call from her former boyfriend, Ruslan, shatters the peace of her good life. Being seriously ill, he hopes that Nina could return to Tbilisi, the Georgian capital city where they previously lived, to take care of him. When Nina accepts the invitation, the journey changes everyone's lives.

Yulia Peresild portrays Nina as a sensitive and vulnerable woman. Her interpretation of this lead character as a soft yet tough, and highly life-oriented person has been hailed by audiences.

"For Nina, she hopes to pursue the feeling of being loved but, of course, she also pays a heavy price," said 38-year-old Peresild, a veteran of dozens of Russian film and TV roles. "Faced with a calm and unchanging life, people always have some thoughts or fantasies."

In terms of film creativity, producer Katia Filippova spoke about director Oksana Bychkova's ideas. "For the director, the character of Nina represents his personal thoughts and concepts, and the prototype for the story comes from a Russian screenwriter," she said.

At the beginning of the film, Nina has a happy family but as she goes to Georgia, everything changes dramatically, and Nina ultimately ushers in a tragic ending. "The director wants to convey through such a story that you can make choices, but you have to pay the corresponding price for each choice you make," Peresild said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     