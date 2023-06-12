Cross-cultural exchange highlighted at Belt and Road film forum

Film festival is a "movie banquet" for like-minded filmgoers, stars, filmmakers from all over the world to enjoy the magic of cinema and meet new friends.

Cinema should address cross-cultural exchange through family stories, humanism, cultural diversity and co-production, a report jointly released by the Shanghai International Film Festival and the School of Journalism at Fudan University stressed at the 5th Belt and Road Film Week, part of the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival.



Tang Jun, dean of the Department of Radio and Television, School of Journalism, Fudan University, said movies screened at the Belt and Road Film Week reflect human values like kinship and family.

The "Belt and Road Initiative" Film Exhibition has screened 38 Chinese films abroad since 2018. Nearly 30 percent are family-themed.

"The Chinese film 'Sister' was popular in most countries," said Tang.

"Chinese films going overseas mainly focus on themes such as family, kinship, people and nature, which is related to overseas audiences," said Tang.

He noted that Belt and Road Film Week addresses global issues such as environmental conservation.

"These films embody humanistic care for individuals and focus on a common destiny with global consensus, hailed as 'a community with a shared future for mankind'," Tang said.

The event included a "Connect Local Narratives to a Worldwide Audience" roundtable forum, gathering together international film professionals and Chinese and foreign filmmakers to discuss how to foster cultural exchange at international film festivals and alliances.

Indonesian film director Kamila Andini said the Belt and Road Film Week gives filmmakers from small nations a chance to showcase their works to a global audience.

"When you first show it, you'd be surprised at how much the overseas audience connects to your film, which shares the same values and feelings," Andini said. "The Belt and Road Film Week is an opportunity to bring people from different countries together."

Andini's award-winning film "Yuni," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, was screened at this year's Belt and Road Film Week.

The Indonesian film reflects the struggles that teenagers in big cities confront as they enter society.

"It's a common issue among young people in different countries when they grow up, so it resonates beyond nationalities," she said. "That's how they go global."

During another roundtable discussion on "The Survival and Sustainability of Film Festivals," Sha Dan, a programmer at China Film Archive, emphasized the importance of "togetherness" and "routinization" in the long-term development of film festivals.

Sha said a film festival is a "movie banquet" for like-minded filmgoers, stars, filmmakers from all over the world to enjoy the magic of cinema and meet new friends.

"If these classics and new films from home and abroad can be screened throughout the year, it will play important role in the sustainability of film festivals and cross-cultural communication," he added.

He cited the recent Argentine Film Festival in Shanghai as an example, noting it provided Shanghai citizens with insights into the allure of Argentine culture.