﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese release of 'The Flash' simultaneous with North America

﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  12:55 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
The latest Warner Bros superhero movie has The Flash join with two generations of Batman and a new Super Girl.
﻿ Xu Wei
Miao Zhenyang Xu Wei
  12:55 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
Chinese release of 'The Flash' simultaneous with North America

The superhero film will land in cinemas across China on Friday, simultaneously with its North American release date.

The DC superhero film "The Flash," produced by Warner Bros Pictures, will open in cinemas across China on Friday, simultaneously with its release date in North America.

On Tuesday, an advanced screening of the film's IMAX version was held in Shanghai, and the movie was highly praised by local fans.

The film tells the story of the "fastest superhero" Barry Allen who unexpectedly discovers his ability to travel through time and space. He uses this ability to go back in time and save his mother, but doing so breaks the balance of the timeline and triggers a crisis.

This time, "The Flash" not only brings the man with "divine speed" to the big screen, but also gathers a divine lineup of two generations of Batman and the debut of a new Super Girl, which has long been awaited by audiences.

In the eyes of some fans, it's great to see their childhood memories of Batman back on the big screen.

Film critic Chong Silin described the film's IMAX showing as a really immersive way to follow The Flash's emotional travel through the Parallel universe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     