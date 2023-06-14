Chinese release of 'The Flash' simultaneous with North America

The latest Warner Bros superhero movie has The Flash join with two generations of Batman and a new Super Girl.

The DC superhero film "The Flash," produced by Warner Bros Pictures, will open in cinemas across China on Friday, simultaneously with its release date in North America.

On Tuesday, an advanced screening of the film's IMAX version was held in Shanghai, and the movie was highly praised by local fans.

The film tells the story of the "fastest superhero" Barry Allen who unexpectedly discovers his ability to travel through time and space. He uses this ability to go back in time and save his mother, but doing so breaks the balance of the timeline and triggers a crisis.

This time, "The Flash" not only brings the man with "divine speed" to the big screen, but also gathers a divine lineup of two generations of Batman and the debut of a new Super Girl, which has long been awaited by audiences.

In the eyes of some fans, it's great to see their childhood memories of Batman back on the big screen.

Film critic Chong Silin described the film's IMAX showing as a really immersive way to follow The Flash's emotional travel through the Parallel universe.