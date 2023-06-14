Asian filmmakers share inspiration behind flicks at SIFF

﻿
Four Chinese mainland productions – "Day Dreaming," "Gone with the Boat," "Love, My Way" and "May" – have been selected in the Asian New Talent category.
Ti Gong

This year, 12 films are nominated in the Asian New Talent category of the Golden Goblet Awards.

Ti Gong

Iranian filmmaker Ali Zarnegar is the director of "Cause of Death: Unknown," a road film that reflects varied social issues.

The creative minds behind films that are competing in the Asian New Talent category of the Golden Goblet Awards of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival met with the media on Tuesday.

This year, 12 films have been nominated in the category, including "Horsepower" and "Cause of Death: Unknown" from Iran, Japanese film "People Who Talk to Plushies Are Kind," "Qash" from Kazakhstan, "Sunday" from Uzbekistan, and "The Signal" from Laos.

Four Chinese mainland productions – "Day Dreaming," "Gone with the Boat," "Love, My Way" and "May" – and two Hong Kong films, "In Broad Daylight" and "Time Still Turns the Pages," have also been selected in the category.

On his first visit to Shanghai, Shokir Kholikov, director of "Sunday," said the film portrays the collisions of tradition and modernity and the thoughts of the young and the elderly, which are common in most countries.

Shanghai native Luo Dong, director of "May," said it was the second time he had taken part in the film festival.

Ten years ago, Luo participated in the SIFF Project and won an award, which largely encouraged him to pursue his filmmaking career.

His film focuses on a 70-something local woman's retired life in Shanghai, offering an insight into her emotional world. Over 90 percent of its dialogue is in Shanghai dialect.

"I spent a lot of time observing and interviewing elderly people," Luo said. "Ever since my teenage days, I have seen lots of wonderful films at the Shanghai International Film Festival. It has taught generations of people what good movies are."

Ti Gong

Shanghai director Luo Dong focuses his lens on a 70-something local woman's retired life in the city in the nominated film "May."

Ti Gong

Lawrence Kan from Hong Kong is the director of "In Broad Daylight." Famous Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Yee is the producer of the movie.

Ti Gong

Chinese director Liu Bing depicts how some people lose their passion, faith and responsibilities in a love relationship in the film "Love, My Way."

Iranian filmmaker Ali Zarnegar, who helmed "Cause of Death: Unknown," said the film signified his change to directing after many years' working as a scriptwriter.

"There are several main characters in this road film," Zarnegar said. "Their stories are reflections of varied social issues."

Lawrence Kan from Hong Kong, who directed "In Broad Daylight," spoke of his cooperation with celebrated Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Yee, producer of the movie.

"Yee gave me a lot of freedom for creation," Kan said. "The film conveys a message that an aging life can also have security and dignity."

"Love, My Way," according to Chinese mainland director Liu Bing, is about how some people in modern times lose their passion, faith and responsibilities in a love relationship.

Chinese director Chen Xiaoyu explained how "Gone with the Boat" tackles the subject of death and explores how people find their right positions in the world.

Over the decades, SIFF has built a large platform for young filmmakers worldwide to showcase their talents and develop their careers with consistency.

Many excellent young filmmakers have emerged and grown from the Asian New Talent category of the Golden Goblet Awards, winning great opportunities to cooperate and exchange ideas in the film industry.

﻿
