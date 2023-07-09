Theater performances and activities for families over summer

Shanghai's theaters have introduced performances suitable for children, as well as bilingual dramas and picture book camps to enrich their summer vacation.

Shanghai Oriental Art Center's program list for summer highlights animation-themed concerts.

A "Summer Piano Stories" concert on July 16 will present Joe Hisaishi's compositions for Hayao Miyazaki's animation films. Japanese pianist Tomoko Hoshiyama is giving her demonstration of Hisaishi's works in a concert entitled "Spirited Away" on August 19.

A "Forest Rhapsody" symphony concert on July 23 will make use of multimedia and give young audiences an immersive experience making them believe they are sitting in a forest.

The Children's Choir of Russia's National Children's Palace is making its first China Tour this year, greeting Shanghai audience on August 25.

Under the authorization of Britain's National Youth Music Theater (NYMT), two English musicals for children "Billy the Kid" and "Growl" will be staged in August. The two musicals will be performed by English-speaking young performers from China.

Other performances in the Art Center's summer program list include pianists Sun Yutong and Guo Xi's concert on July 28, featuring Brahms and Rachmaninoff's works.

Young violinist Zeng Yuqian will perform Brahms' violin sonatas in a recital on August 2. Pipa player Wu Man will join with Fusion Quartet of NCPAO for a concert on August 9.

Theater Young in Yangpu District has introduced a "Summer Art Season" for family audiences, involving nine productions in 15 performances, as well as a Shakespeare drama bilingual summer camp and picture book camp.

The Sino-French experimental play for children "Flowers in the Mirror" is inspired by a fantasy novel of the same name by Qing Dynasty writer Li Ruzhen (1763-1830). Chinese director Zhao Miao is joining with his French counterparts Jade Collet and Augustin Bécard for the production, which is staged on July 11-12.

"A Shakespeare Adventure for Young Lads" will introduce the great playwright's life story in a stage language suitable for children and their parents.

A bilingual summer camp will be organized by the theater for children aged between 9 and 15. They will take part in script reading and drama rehearsal to experience the charm of Shakespeare's works.

A French Animation Film music week will be introduced in late August. Young participants will be introduced to the creative procedure of animation works and experience improvisational creation together with international artists like Ollivier Leroy and Anne-Laure Bourget.



