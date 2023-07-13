﻿
Legendary Song Dynasty poet Su Shi's life retold in dance

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-13
One of China's most famous poets Su Shi, has become the subject of a new dance drama, delving into the life and times of this heavily influential Song Dynasty legend.
Renown poet and scholar Su Shi's life and philosophy are being showcased in a new dance drama "Poet Dongpo," debuting in Shanghai this month.

The creative team includes renowned choreographer and visual artist Shen Wei, as well as composer Chen Qigang, and light designer Xiao Lihe. The trio had previously collaborated for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Su Shi, also known as Su Dongpo (1037-1101), is a major personality from the Song Dynasty (AD960-1279), a versatile sensation, and one of the most significant figures in ancient China.

Ancient China's art and culture reached its peak in the Song Dynasty. Choreographer and director Shen picked 15 of Su's poems, which fully showcase a positive attitude towards life.

"The preparation took about 20 months," said Shen. "Unlike other ancient poets, Su's character is hard to define. His poems cover varied themes and areas, which are hard to present through visual expression.

"I eventually decided to accept the challenge, and spent four months in Paris reading his work, while studying other art like painting and calligraphy from the Song Dynasty."

Su's poems are presented with visual expression.

Shen said in the dance, he wanted to find and highlight the qualities that made Su a symbolic figure of the Song Dynasty, which is the most prosperous period in the development of ancient China's aesthetics.

"Su is a historical figure from over 1,000 years ago, but his attitude to life and family is still inspiring for modern people. I hope more young audiences will enjoy this work," Shen added.

Born in a family with a background in traditional opera, Shen developed an interest in traditional Chinese art and culture from childhood. His wandering and unrestrained life experience is also similar to Su's, to some extent.

"I love life, travel and delicious food, just like Su," said Shen. "I'm a positive person, but have also encountered difficulties when I went abroad in the 1990s. So I can empathize with Su in a lot of aspects."

The production combines contemporary dance with poetry, painting, calligraphy, seal cutting, wushu, traditional opera and guqin (plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) music.

The dance features seal cutting, calligraphy and other traditional Chinese art.

Performance info

Dates: July 22-23, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-980 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

﻿
﻿
