China's first documentary about snow leopards set for public release

The homegrown documentary "Snow Leopards and Friends" will hit cinemas across China on August 4.
Ti Gong

Homegrown nature documentary "Snow Leopards and Friends" will hit cinemas across China on August 4. It is the first Chinese factual film about snow leopards.

It documents how three Tibetan herders-turned-photographers track the trail of snow leopards and finally become protectors of the species.

In addition to snow leopard, the film also explores a new way of coexistence between human beings and wild animals.

The documentary was screened to wide acclaim during the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival last month. On July 22, it had a special screening in the city.

Ti Gong

The nature documentary explores a new way of coexistence between human beings and wild animals.

Ti Gong

Director Xi Zhinong (left) and the herders-turned-photographers on the snow-covered plateau

It took director Xi Zhinong and the herders-turned-photographers six years to shoot the film on the snow-covered plateau, where the harsh environment is not easy just for snow leopards, but also for other species like Tibetan foxes, bunnies, brown bears and antelopes. Some wild animals in the film had never been observed so closely before.

Many movie viewers were touched by the power and strength of life depicted in the film. They commented that the documentary captures the most primitive, authentic, and wild forces of nature through the visual wonders and vibrant plateau creatures. It also caused them to reflect on wildlife and conservation of nature.

Movie buff Zhang Lei said that the film is also a course on respecting life and nature, and everyone needs to learn this lesson.

Ti Gong

Other wild animals like wolves, foxes and brown bears are also documented in the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
