'Ripples of Life' set for theatrical release

  16:40 UTC+8, 2023-09-06
"Ripples of Life" will hit theaters on Friday. Director Wei Shujun, producer Huang Xufeng, and actress Kang Chunlei attended a special screening of the film earlier this week.
Ti Gong

Wei Shujun (left), director of "Ripples of Life," and Jia Zhangke speak during the special screening of the film.

The SIFF Project, "Ripples of Life," will hit Chinese screens on Friday.

Since 2007, the Shanghai International Film Festival's SIFF Project, a key film finance program, has nurtured exceptional works and identified new talent. Resources from the film industry have been pooled to help budding Chinese filmmakers and promote Sino-foreign cooperation.

"Ripples of Life," a comedy, was selected for the "Focus" section at the 26th Busan International Film Festival and the "Director's Fortnight" section at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in 2021. It won the Best Director Award for Wei Shujun and the Youth Jury Award at the 5th Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival in Pingyao, Shanxi Province, in 2021.

The film revolves around a big movie star who takes a film crew to a remote village. Many interesting things occur in the village, but it eventually returns to its original self as the ripples of the adventure subside.

After a special screening, director Wei, producer Huang Xufeng, and actress Kang Chunlei spoke with moviegoers about the film's creation. They also explored the social, cultural, psychological, and other implications of the film.

Ti Gong

Wei Shujun discusses film ideas with industry leaders at a 2020 SIFF Project event.

Ti Gong

A still from the film.

Jia Zhangke, a well-known filmmaker, gave his interpretation of the movie.

"Three stories in the film reflect chaotic thoughts," Jia said. "I understand the dilemma of the film workers. Since I began directing films, many people have approached me for assistance with education, medical care, and funding, as if filmmakers are versatile. In truth, we are unable to handle many practical issues. Making movies is the only value we have."

The film provides insight into the filmmaking process from three different angles. It also illustrates the pulse of small town life and how people's choices inevitably conflict with reality.

According to director Wei, many themes in the film are drawn from life, and the film's message is that it is difficult for individuals to break free from the inertia of existence.

"Life is just like ripples, one after another, and after these ripples, everything will eventually return to mediocrity," he explained.

Ti Gong

A special screening of the film attracted a large audience in the city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
